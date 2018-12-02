Gwen VerdonBorn 13 January 1925. Died 18 October 2000
Gwen Verdon
1925-01-13
Gwen Verdon Biography (Wikipedia)
Gwyneth Evelyn "Gwen" Verdon (January 13, 1925 – October 18, 2000) was an American actress and dancer. She won four Tony awards for her musical comedy performances, and served as an uncredited choreographer's assistant and specialty dance coach for theater and film. With flaming red hair and a quaver in her voice, Verdon was a critically acclaimed performer on Broadway in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Having originated many roles in musicals she is also strongly identified with her second husband, director–choreographer Bob Fosse, remembered as the dancer–collaborator–muse for whom he choreographed much of his work and as the guardian of his legacy after his death.
Gwen Verdon Tracks
I'm A Brass Band
Gwen Verdon
I'm A Brass Band
I'm A Brass Band
If My Friends Could See Me Now
Gwen Verdon
If My Friends Could See Me Now
If My Friends Could See Me Now
Whatever Lola Wants
Gwen Verdon
Whatever Lola Wants
Whatever Lola Wants
If My Friends Could See Me Now
Gwen Verdon
If My Friends Could See Me Now
If My Friends Could See Me Now
A Little Brains A Little Talent
Gwen Verdon
A Little Brains A Little Talent
A Little Brains A Little Talent
I'm A Brass Band
Gwen Verdon
I'm A Brass Band
I'm A Brass Band
There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This
Gwen Verdon
There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This
There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This
Where Am I Going?
Gwen Verdon
Where Am I Going?
Where Am I Going?
Who's Got the Pain?
Gwen Verdon
Who's Got the Pain?
Who's Got the Pain?
If They Could See Me Now
Gwen Verdon
If They Could See Me Now
If They Could See Me Now
There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This
Gwen Verdon
There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This
Who's Got the Pain
Gwen Verdon
Who's Got the Pain
Who's Got the Pain
Extracts from Sweet Charity
Gwen Verdon
Extracts from Sweet Charity
Extracts from Sweet Charity
Damn Yankees - Whatever Lola Wants
Gwen Verdon
Damn Yankees - Whatever Lola Wants
