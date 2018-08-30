ScottishPower Pipe BandFormed 1989
ScottishPower Pipe Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02zyt7q.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d202633-9190-473f-84e8-8f04b646a868
ScottishPower Pipe Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The ScottishPower Pipe Band, is a Grade 1 pipe band sponsored by the international energy company ScottishPower.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ScottishPower Pipe Band Performances & Interviews
- Scottish Power - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044ktjb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044ktjb.jpg2016-08-13T11:35:53.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044ks49
Scottish Power - MSR
- Scottish Power - Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrvzm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrvzm.jpg2015-08-15T15:15:27.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zrv1z
Scottish Power - Medley
- Scottish Power - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrnyx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrnyx.jpg2015-08-15T11:24:02.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zr7ky
Scottish Power - MSR
ScottishPower Pipe Band Tracks
Sort by
Rattigan Ridge / Slàinte Do Mhabu / The Boys Of The Town / Lament For Mary MacLeod / Duncan Lamont
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Rattigan Ridge / Slàinte Do Mhabu / The Boys Of The Town / Lament For Mary MacLeod / Duncan Lamont
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
HAIRY SPIDER/A BHRIOGAIS UALLACH/KAIL AND PUDDING/THORNTON JIG/THE CURLEW/JOHNNY'S JIG
ScottishPower Pipe Band
HAIRY SPIDER/A BHRIOGAIS UALLACH/KAIL AND PUDDING/THORNTON JIG/THE CURLEW/JOHNNY'S JIG
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
The Garb of Old Gaul, The Music of Spey, Lord Lovat's Lament
ScottishPower Pipe Band
The Garb of Old Gaul, The Music of Spey, Lord Lovat's Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
NEIL FERRIS JOHNSTON / THE SHAGGY GREY BUCK / A FLAME OF WRATH FOR PATRICK COAGACH / STRUAN ROBERTSON / AN T-SEANN CHAILLEACH /
ScottishPower Pipe Band
NEIL FERRIS JOHNSTON / THE SHAGGY GREY BUCK / A FLAME OF WRATH FOR PATRICK COAGACH / STRUAN ROBERTSON / AN T-SEANN CHAILLEACH /
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
The Double Rise / Gingerhoggs
ScottishPower Pipe Band
The Double Rise / Gingerhoggs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
The Double Rise / Gingerhoggs
Donald Cameron / Susan MacLeod / McAllister's Dirk
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Donald Cameron / Susan MacLeod / McAllister's Dirk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
tRADITIONAL STRATHSPEY/REEL/THE PRINCE OF WALES REEL/THE SHEEPWIFE
ScottishPower Pipe Band
tRADITIONAL STRATHSPEY/REEL/THE PRINCE OF WALES REEL/THE SHEEPWIFE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
The 93rd Highlanders Farewell To Edinburgh / Blair Drummond / John Morrison Of Assynt House
ScottishPower Pipe Band
The 93rd Highlanders Farewell To Edinburgh / Blair Drummond / John Morrison Of Assynt House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
My Dream Valley On The Road To Glendaruel / Slàinte Do Mhabu / Boys Of The Town / Lament For Mary MacLeod
ScottishPower Pipe Band
My Dream Valley On The Road To Glendaruel / Slàinte Do Mhabu / Boys Of The Town / Lament For Mary MacLeod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
ROYAL SCOTTISH PIPERS SOCIETY/BOB OF FETTERCAIRN/LOCH CARRON
ScottishPower Pipe Band
ROYAL SCOTTISH PIPERS SOCIETY/BOB OF FETTERCAIRN/LOCH CARRON
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
BLAIR AND THE HURRICANE/PITLOCHRY HIGH SCHOOL CENTENARY/BLUE LAGOON/ELECTRIC PUMPKIN
ScottishPower Pipe Band
BLAIR AND THE HURRICANE/PITLOCHRY HIGH SCHOOL CENTENARY/BLUE LAGOON/ELECTRIC PUMPKIN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Kilmaho/The Hill Of Garvock/Fiona Macdonald/Tail Toddle/Sunshine Party/Irree Ny Greiney/The Electric Pumpkin
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Kilmaho/The Hill Of Garvock/Fiona Macdonald/Tail Toddle/Sunshine Party/Irree Ny Greiney/The Electric Pumpkin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
MARCH, STRATHSPEY AND REEL: ANGUS CAMPBELL'S FARWELL TO STIRLING/TULLOCH CASTLE/JOHN MORRISON OF ASSYNT HOUSE
ScottishPower Pipe Band
MARCH, STRATHSPEY AND REEL: ANGUS CAMPBELL'S FARWELL TO STIRLING/TULLOCH CASTLE/JOHN MORRISON OF ASSYNT HOUSE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Oran mor MhicLeoid / Rory MacLeod / Donald Cameron's Powderhorn / Donald, Willie and his d
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Oran mor MhicLeoid / Rory MacLeod / Donald Cameron's Powderhorn / Donald, Willie and his d
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
MICHAEL MACDONALD'S JIG/DOANLD MACLEAN/CHLOE'S PASSION/FOOT TAPPER
ScottishPower Pipe Band
MICHAEL MACDONALD'S JIG/DOANLD MACLEAN/CHLOE'S PASSION/FOOT TAPPER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
COVERED IN SOOT/THE SCHOOLHOUSE/THE COUNTRY GIRL AND THE HUNGARIAN FIDDLER
ScottishPower Pipe Band
COVERED IN SOOT/THE SCHOOLHOUSE/THE COUNTRY GIRL AND THE HUNGARIAN FIDDLER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Neil Johnston/Shaggy Grey Buck/Flame Of Wrath/Struan Robertson/An T-seann Chailleach/Kennedy's Favourite
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Neil Johnston/Shaggy Grey Buck/Flame Of Wrath/Struan Robertson/An T-seann Chailleach/Kennedy's Favourite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Gaelic Air And Jigs: Macleod's Oran Mor/Rory Macleod/Donald Cameron's Powder Horn/Donald,
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Gaelic Air And Jigs: Macleod's Oran Mor/Rory Macleod/Donald Cameron's Powder Horn/Donald,
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
BATTLE OF WATERLOO/HILL OF GARVOCK/FIONA MACDONALD/LORD CLYDE'S REEL/PRIMROSE LASS/INVERINATE HOUSE/ANANDA PA GAEL/FOOTTAPPER
ScottishPower Pipe Band
BATTLE OF WATERLOO/HILL OF GARVOCK/FIONA MACDONALD/LORD CLYDE'S REEL/PRIMROSE LASS/INVERINATE HOUSE/ANANDA PA GAEL/FOOTTAPPER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Ananda Pa Gael / Asturian Set
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Ananda Pa Gael / Asturian Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Ananda Pa Gael / Asturian Set
HAG AT THE CHURN/SNUG IN THE BLANKET/BANKS OF THE ALLEN/ANNE FRASER MACKENZIE/SOUP DRAGON/COCK AND THE HEN
ScottishPower Pipe Band
HAG AT THE CHURN/SNUG IN THE BLANKET/BANKS OF THE ALLEN/ANNE FRASER MACKENZIE/SOUP DRAGON/COCK AND THE HEN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Battle of Waterloo / Hill of Garvock / Fiona MacDonald / Lord Clyde's Reel / Primrose Lass
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Battle of Waterloo / Hill of Garvock / Fiona MacDonald / Lord Clyde's Reel / Primrose Lass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Hag at the churn / Snug in the blanket / Banks of the Allan / Anne Fraser MacKenzie / Soup
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Hag at the churn / Snug in the blanket / Banks of the Allan / Anne Fraser MacKenzie / Soup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
My Home Town / Brose and Butter / Drops of Brandy
ScottishPower Pipe Band
My Home Town / Brose and Butter / Drops of Brandy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Castle Dangerous / North Star / Millstead / Salute to Jack Henderson / Struan Robertson /
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Castle Dangerous / North Star / Millstead / Salute to Jack Henderson / Struan Robertson /
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Kizbaum's Fancy / Mink Sporran / Martha's Vineyard /Dunrovin Farm / Haunting / Maids of th
ScottishPower Pipe Band
Kizbaum's Fancy / Mink Sporran / Martha's Vineyard /Dunrovin Farm / Haunting / Maids of th
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
The Hamster / Kalabakhan / Barney's Balmoral
ScottishPower Pipe Band
The Hamster / Kalabakhan / Barney's Balmoral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
The Hamster / Kalabakhan / Barney's Balmoral
Last played on
The Three Peaks of South Uist, Old Wife of the Mill dust, Lament for Mary macLeod, Schotti
ScottishPower Pipe Band
The Three Peaks of South Uist, Old Wife of the Mill dust, Lament for Mary macLeod, Schotti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zyt7q.jpglink
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e36c8g
Glasgow Green
2015-08-15T15:28:12
15
Aug
2015
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewjg9r/acts/ac338g
Glasgow Green
2014-08-16T15:28:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024xljb.jpg
16
Aug
2014
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6g9r/acts/acqnc8
Glasgow Green
2013-08-18T15:28:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fdl8m.jpg
18
Aug
2013
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edvg9r/acts/af4wrz
Glasgow Green
2012-08-11T15:28:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xd0hs.jpg
11
Aug
2012
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
ScottishPower Pipe Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist