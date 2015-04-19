Bonnie BakerSinger. Born 1 April 1917. Died 11 August 1990
Bonnie Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Bonnie Baker (née Evelyn Underhill or Nelson, April 1, 1917 – August 11, 1990) was an American singer of jazz and popular music and was known from 1936 to the end of her performing career as Wee Bonnie Baker. Her biggest hit was "Oh Johnny, Oh Johnny, Oh!," recorded with the Orrin Tucker Orchestra in 1939.
Bonnie Baker Tracks
Oh Johnny Oh
Last played on
