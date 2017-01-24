The ChallengersFormed 1962. Disbanded 1970
The Challengers
1962
The Challengers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Challengers was an instrumental surf rock band started in late 1962. They were located in Los Angeles. They represented a growing love for surf music and helped make the genre popular. Their debut album "Surfbeat" was the biggest selling surf album of all time and helped bring surf music from California to the rest of the world.
