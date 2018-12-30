K‐CiUS R&B/hip hop artist, Cedric Hailey. Born 2 September 1969
1969-09-02
K‐Ci Tracks
Tell Me It's Real
All My Life
Will 2K (feat. K‐Ci)
Tell Me (Club Asylum Steppers Mix)
How Do U Want It (feat. K‐Ci & Jojo)
All My Life (Ignorants Remix)
Toss It Up (feat. K‐Ci & Jojo)
You Bring Me Up
