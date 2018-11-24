The Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP) is a professional orchestra in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

Founded in 1996 by artistic director Gil Rose, its mission is to explore the connections between contemporary music and contemporary society by reuniting composers and audiences in a shared concert experience. In its first twelve seasons, BMOP performed over 80 concerts of contemporary orchestral music, commissioned more than 20 works and presented over 70 world premieres, released 20 CDs, produced the inaugural Ditson Festival of Contemporary Music with the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, and collaborated to produce performances of contemporary operas (including the Opera Unlimited festival of contemporary chamber opera). Now entering its 20th season, it has released nearly 50 CDs in total. BMOP performs regularly at Boston's Jordan Hall, and has performed in major venues on both the East and West Coasts of the United States. BMOP has appeared at Tanglewood, the Festival of New American Music in Sacramento, California, and Pittsburgh's "Music on the Edge" festival.