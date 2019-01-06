Freda PayneBorn 19 September 1942
1942-09-19
Freda Charcilia Payne (born September 19, 1942) is an American singer and actress. Payne is best known for her career in music during the mid–1960s through the mid–1980s. Her most notable record is her 1970 hit single, "Band of Gold". Payne was also an actress in musicals and film, as well as the host of a TV talk show. Payne is the older sister of Scherrie Payne, a former singer with the American vocal group The Supremes.
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
Freda Payne, The Flirtations, Eban Brown and Mari Wilson
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
5
May
2019
Freda Payne, The Flirtations, Eban Brown and Mari Wilson
Regent Theatre, Ipswich, UK
8
May
2019
Freda Payne, The Flirtations, Eban Brown and Mari Wilson
Hull City Hall, Hull, UK
