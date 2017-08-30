State of MindHouse & garage electronic, tracks "Take Control", "This Is It"
State of Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tz26c.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d197df2-640c-467f-b3df-13862bcd4321
State of Mind Biography (Wikipedia)
State of Mind is a New Zealand drum and bass duo consisting of Patrick Hawkins and Stuart Maxwell. Formed in 2002, the duo frequently record, and appear, alongside MC Woody.
The State of Mind discography includes labels such as Teebee's Subtitles Recordings, Total Science's CIA Recordings, DJ Friction's Shogun Audio, Concord Dawn's Uprising Records, Doc Scott's 31 Records, Bad Company's BC Presents & Black Sun Empire's Black Sun Empire Recordings. They are now signed exclusively to Blackout Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
State of Mind Tracks
Sort by
Take Control (MJ Cole dub)
State of Mind
Take Control (MJ Cole dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz26c.jpglink
Take Control (MJ Cole dub)
Last played on
This is It (MJ Cole dub)
State Of Mind
This is It (MJ Cole dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03grhrs.jpglink
This is It (MJ Cole dub)
Performer
Last played on
Giant
State Of Mind
Giant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giant
Performer
Last played on
Back from the Edge
State of Mind
Back from the Edge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz26c.jpglink
Back from the Edge
Last played on
Grapejuice
State of Mind
Grapejuice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz26c.jpglink
Grapejuice
Last played on
Malfunction (State Of Mind Remix)
Optiv & BTK
Malfunction (State Of Mind Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxs4v.jpglink
Malfunction (State Of Mind Remix)
Last played on
No Operative (Audio Remix)
State of Mind
No Operative (Audio Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz26c.jpglink
No Operative (Audio Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Ego
Black Sun Empire
Ego
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n320x.jpglink
Ego
Last played on
Fast Like
State of Mind
Fast Like
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz26c.jpglink
Fast Like
Last played on
Mr Cover Up
State of Mind
Mr Cover Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz26c.jpglink
Mr Cover Up
Last played on
Take Control (Phunk Phorce Disko Rukus Kissy Klub Version)
State of Mind
Take Control (Phunk Phorce Disko Rukus Kissy Klub Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz26c.jpglink
Take Control (Phunk Phorce Disko Rukus)
State of Mind
Take Control (Phunk Phorce Disko Rukus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz26c.jpglink
Take Control (Phunk Phorce Disko Rukus)
Last played on
State of Mind Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist