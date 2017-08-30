State of Mind is a New Zealand drum and bass duo consisting of Patrick Hawkins and Stuart Maxwell. Formed in 2002, the duo frequently record, and appear, alongside MC Woody.

The State of Mind discography includes labels such as Teebee's Subtitles Recordings, Total Science's CIA Recordings, DJ Friction's Shogun Audio, Concord Dawn's Uprising Records, Doc Scott's 31 Records, Bad Company's BC Presents & Black Sun Empire's Black Sun Empire Recordings. They are now signed exclusively to Blackout Music.