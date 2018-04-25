JocastaFormed 1994. Disbanded 1997
Jocasta
1994
Jocasta Biography (Wikipedia)
Jocasta were a Britpop band formed in London in 1994. They had two minor hit singles and released one album before splitting up in the late 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jocasta Tracks
Change Me
