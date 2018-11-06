Armand-Louis CouperinBorn 25 February 1727. Died 2 February 1789
1727-02-25
Armand-Louis Couperin Biography (Wikipedia)
Armand-Louis Couperin (25 February 1727 – 2 February 1789) was a French composer, organist, and harpsichordist of the late Baroque and early Classical periods. He was a member of the Couperin family of musicians, of which the most notable were his great uncle Louis and his cousin François.
Simphonie de clavecins in D major
L'Arlequine ou la Adam
La chasse
