Skint & Demoralised
Skint & Demoralised
2007
Skint & Demoralised (2007-2013) were a UK lyric-based alternative indie/pop act, fronted by 24-year-old lyricist Matt Abbott from Wakefield, West Yorkshire and produced by MiNI dOG from Sheffield, South Yorkshire.
The Thrill Of Thirty Seconds
Red Lipstick (Love, And Other Catastrophes)
Red Lipstick
Failing to See the Attraction
Breakfast At Sylvias
Plessey Road
All The Rest Is Propaganda
Hogmanay Heroes
The Lonely Hearts Of England
Red Lipstick (Radio Edit)
Red Lipstick (Sub Swara Mix)
