Raquel Lojendio
Raquel Lojendio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d15ecdf-09c3-492f-baff-b4455ccf29e6
Raquel Lojendio Tracks
Sort by
Song of the Sparrow (4 Catalan Songs)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Song of the Sparrow (4 Catalan Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44t.jpglink
Song of the Sparrow (4 Catalan Songs)
Last played on
Farruca (The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No 2)
Manuel de Falla
Farruca (The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Farruca (The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No 2)
Last played on
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, 'Choral'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, 'Choral'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, 'Choral'
Last played on
El Sombrero de tres picos - ballet
Manuel de Falla
El Sombrero de tres picos - ballet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
El Sombrero de tres picos - ballet
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Albéniz/Falla
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez2wxj
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2018-06-09T15:14:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z0r73.jpg
9
Jun
2018
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Albéniz/Falla
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Beethoven Explored
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebghzc
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2014-09-27T15:14:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022v08x.jpg
27
Sep
2014
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Beethoven Explored
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Victoria Hall, Hanley: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc2fx
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
2014-09-26T15:14:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01xttts.jpg
26
Sep
2014
Victoria Hall, Hanley: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony
20:00
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
Back to artist