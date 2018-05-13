Comeback KidFormed 2000
Comeback Kid
2000
Comeback Kid Biography (Wikipedia)
Comeback Kid is a Canadian hardcore punk band from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Their name comes from a headline in a newspaper about hockey player Mario Lemieux coming back to the NHL. The band was formed in 2000 by Andrew Neufeld and Jeremy Hiebert who were both members of the band Figure Four, which is currently on hiatus. They were joined by their friends Scott Wade and Kyle Profeta, but CBK was originally intended only to be a side project.
Comeback Kid Tracks
Beds Are Burning (clean from 7)
Beds Are Burning (clean from 7)
Absolute
Absolute
Absolute
Didn't Even Mind
Didn't Even Mind
Die Knowing
Die Knowing
Die Knowing
Wake The Dead
Wake The Dead
Wake The Dead
Should Know Better
Should Know Better
Should Know Better
Unconditional
Unconditional
Unconditional
Losing Sleep
Losing Sleep
Losing Sleep
Wasted Arrow
Wasted Arrow
Wasted Arrow
Symptoms + Cures
Symptoms + Cures
Symptoms + Cures
Do Yourself A Favour
Do Yourself A Favour
Do Yourself A Favour
The Concept Says
The Concept Says
The Concept Says
Because Of All
Because Of All
Symptoms And Cures
Symptoms And Cures
