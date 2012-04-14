DJ Hyper is a British DJ, producer and remixer known for his liberal use of live bass, guitars and uncompromising vocals. He has done remixes for artists such as BT and Paul Van Dyk and his music has been featured on trailers, TV and video games. He has one child (daughter).

Hyper has releases on labels such as Distinct'ive Breaks Records, Bedrock Records, and Positiva Recordings. He has also performed as a band featuring The Prodigy's members Leeroy Thornhill and Jim Davies plus Sebastian Beresford on drums. Their first studio album We Control advanced Hyper to the stages of festivals, including Glastonbury, The Glade, the Sziget Festival in Hungary and Coliseo Ciudad de Atarfe in Spain. Their second album Suicide Tuesday was released in September 2008.

Hyper is currently under his own Kilowatt label.