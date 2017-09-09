Damien Nicholas DeRose (September 23, 1985 – November 18, 2015) known by the stage name Peasant, was an American songwriter, singer, and producer. Described by media as a more optimistic version of Elliott Smith, Peasant toured extensively in both Europe and the US, sharing the stage with acts such as Cursive, Dr. Dog, Horse Feathers, Dan Mangan, Delta Spirit, Rocky Votolato, Sharon Van Etten, Chris Pureka, Hop Along, Illinois, Albert Hammond, Jr., Liz Green and many others.