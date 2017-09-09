PeasantBorn 23 September 1985. Died 18 November 2015
Peasant
1985-09-23
Peasant Biography (Wikipedia)
Damien Nicholas DeRose (September 23, 1985 – November 18, 2015) known by the stage name Peasant, was an American songwriter, singer, and producer. Described by media as a more optimistic version of Elliott Smith, Peasant toured extensively in both Europe and the US, sharing the stage with acts such as Cursive, Dr. Dog, Horse Feathers, Dan Mangan, Delta Spirit, Rocky Votolato, Sharon Van Etten, Chris Pureka, Hop Along, Illinois, Albert Hammond, Jr., Liz Green and many others.
Peasant Tracks
Haunted
Bound for Glory
Girls
Take It light
Amends
The Flask
The End
Tough
Well Alright
