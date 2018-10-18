Reri GristAmerican soprano. Born 29 February 1932
Reri Grist
1932-02-29
Reri Grist (born February 29, 1932) is an American coloratura soprano, one of the pioneer African-American singers to enjoy a major international career in opera.
America
Chita Rivera
America
America
Last played on
Symphony No. 4 In G Major for soprano and orchestra; 4th mvt
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No. 4 In G Major for soprano and orchestra; 4th mvt
Symphony No. 4 In G Major for soprano and orchestra; 4th mvt
Last played on
Serenata Il re pastore - aria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenata Il re pastore - aria
Serenata Il re pastore - aria
Orchestra
Last played on
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Royal Opera House Chorus, Giuseppe Verdi, Plácido Domingo, Martina Arroyo, Reri Grist, Piero Cappuccilli, Gwynne Howell, Richard van Allan, Philharmonia Orchestra & Riccardo Muti
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Performer
Last played on
Somewhere
Reri Grist
Somewhere
Somewhere
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1962: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1962-07-30T15:06:13
30
Jul
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
