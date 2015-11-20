SolangeSinger on the Italians Do It Better label
Solange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d09a977-af24-4bbb-868b-508886d9e2f8
Solange Tracks
Sort by
Losing You (Cyril Hahn Remix)
Solange
Losing You (Cyril Hahn Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6rs.jpglink
Losing You (Cyril Hahn Remix)
Last played on
Lost On The Way Home (feat. Solange)
Chromeo
Lost On The Way Home (feat. Solange)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxv.jpglink
Lost On The Way Home (feat. Solange)
Last played on
Solange Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ace tells his ERYKAH BADU interview story ...
-
Erykah Badu dials in
-
Janelle Monáe talks Prince, Black Panther & Time’s Up
-
“I still feel his spirit” – Janelle Monáe on Prince
-
“I knew I needed to make this” - Janelle Monáe discusses the vision behind her latest album
-
“I love speaking about the Black experience." US singer and actress JANELLE MONAE on her new album 'Dirty Computer'
-
Beyoncé reunites with Destiny's Child for a mannequin challenge video
-
Funk & Soul Years - 2000
-
Janelle Monae In Conversation With Gilles
-
Janelle Monae chats to Jo Whiley
Back to artist