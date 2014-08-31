David Carbonara is an American film and TV composer. He is best known for his work on the critically acclaimed TV series Mad Men. His other television shows include Vegas, The Romanoffs, the mini series The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, as well as producing original songs for the period drama The Last Tycoon. His film work includes David O. Russell's Spanking the Monkey, Amos Kollek's Fast Food Fast Women and the award-winning Amélia, by Brazilian director Ana Carolina.

He has collaborated with several composers, including Rachel Portman, Michel LeGrand and Howard Shore.