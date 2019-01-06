Orchestral Manoeuvres in the DarkFormed 1977
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) are an English electronic band formed in Wirral, Merseyside in 1978. Spawned by earlier group The Id, the outfit is composed of co-founders Andy McCluskey (vocals, bass guitar) and Paul Humphreys (keyboards, vocals), along with Martin Cooper (various instruments) and Stuart Kershaw (drums); McCluskey is the only constant member. OMD released their debut single, "Electricity", in 1979, and gained popularity throughout Europe with the 1980 anti-war song "Enola Gay". The band achieved broader recognition via their album Architecture & Morality (1981) and its three singles, all of which were international hits.
Although retrospectively reappraised, the experimental Dazzle Ships (1983) eroded European support. The band embraced a more straightforward pop sound on Junk Culture (1984), while continuing to experiment via newly acquired digital samplers; this change in direction led to greater success in the United States, and yielded the 1986 hit, "If You Leave". A year after the release of The Best of OMD (1988), creative differences rendered McCluskey the only remaining member of the group as Humphreys formed spin-off band The Listening Pool. OMD would return with a new line-up and explore the dance-pop genre: Sugar Tax (1991) and its initial singles were sizeable hits. By the mid 1990s, however, electronic music had been supplanted by alternative rock, and both OMD and The Listening Pool disbanded in 1996. McCluskey later conceived pop girl group Atomic Kitten, for whom he served as a principal songwriter, while Humphreys performed as half of the duo Onetwo.
Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys of OMD speak to Mark Radcliffe
Paul Humphreys and Andy McClusky of OMD talk to Janice Long
OMD speak to Mark Radcliffe
Sailing On The Seven Seas
Enola Gay
Locomotion
If You Leave
The Romance Of The Telescope
Souvenir
Red Frame/White Light
Talking Loud And Clear
Maid Of Orleans (The Waltz Of Joan Of Arc)
Tesla Girls
Pandora's Box
