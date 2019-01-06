Rich the Kid
Rich the Kid
Rich the Kid Biography (Wikipedia)
Dimitri Roger (born July 13, 1992), known professionally as Rich the Kid, is an American rapper. Currently signed to Interscope Records, Rich The Kid's debut album The World Is Yours was released on March 30, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rich the Kid Tracks
Splashin
Splashin
Talk To Me (feat. Rich the Kid)
Talk To Me (feat. Rich the Kid)
Ring Ring (feat. Mabel & Rich the Kid)
Ring Ring (feat. Mabel & Rich the Kid)
Tell The Truth (feat. D-Block Europe & Rich the Kid)
Tell The Truth (feat. D-Block Europe & Rich the Kid)
Lost It (feat. Quavo & Offset)
Lost It (feat. Quavo & Offset)
Plug Walk
Plug Walk
New Freezer (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
New Freezer (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Talk to Me
Talk to Me
Talk To Me (Remix) (feat. Rich the Kid, Lil Wayne & DJ Stevie J)
Talk To Me (Remix) (feat. Rich the Kid, Lil Wayne & DJ Stevie J)
Talk To Me (Remix) (feat. Rich the Kid & Lil Wayne)
Talk To Me (Remix) (feat. Rich the Kid & Lil Wayne)
Tell The Truth
Tell The Truth
