8½ SouvenirsFormed 1993. Disbanded 2000
1993
8 1⁄2 Souvenirs is an American swing revival band that was active from 1993–2000.
The band was signed to RCA Victor and had two albums on that label, as well as two under indie labels in Austin, Texas. 8 1⁄2 Souvenirs is named after the film 8 1⁄2, directed by Federico Fellini, and the song "Souvenirs" by gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt
The band appeared on Austin City Limits in April 1998.
8½ Souvenirs Tracks
