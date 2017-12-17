Die FlippersGerman schlager band. Formed 1964. Disbanded 2011
Die Flippers
1964
Die Flippers Biography (Wikipedia)
Die Flippers (The Flippers) were a German Schlager group formed in 1964. They were one of the most successful Schlager groups of all time, and have been constantly recording and releasing new music since their self-titled debut album was released in 1970. They have released 45 albums, 5 of which have gone platinum, 24 gold. They have won a Goldene Stimmgabel (one of the biggest German music awards) in 1988, 1991, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2004.
