Face Tomorrow is a Dutch indie rock band. It was formed in 1997, and consists of lead singer Jelle Schrooten, guitarists Aart Steekelenburg and Marc Nolte, bass player Tijs Hop and Sjoerd van der Knoop on drums. In 2010 Nolte left and was replaced by Ralf Mastwijk.

Face Tomorrow first released an EP called Live the Dream in 2001, but became one of the leading Dutch underground bands after the release of their first album For Who You Are in 2002. After the band released its second album The Closer You Get in 2004, Face Tomorrow toured all over Europe and the United States, playing festivals like Lowlands, Pukkelpop, Noorderslag, Bochum Total, Groezrock and Paaspop. In 2006 they made a cover album with songs of The Apers with bands like Peter Pan Speedrock, Travoltas, El Pino & the Volunteers etc. On this album Face Tomorrow made a cover of the song "You Can't Change The World".

In October 2008, the band's third full-length album In the Dark was released on Excelsior Recordings. The 13 songs, a.o. the singles 'Overpowered' (with a video clip made by director Peter Greenaway), 'Trial and Error' and 'Darkside' were recorded at the Mailmen studios at the beginning of 2008. Besides the a CD-version, a limited edition blue vinyl 2x12" version in a gatefold sleeve was released with artwork by Dutch artist/illustrator Mara Piccione.