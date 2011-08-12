The Outcast BandFormed 1991. Disbanded 1996
The Outcast Band
The Outcast Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Outcast Band are a high-energy roots-rock band from Stroud, Gloucestershire. The band have played over 500 shows to audiences from London to Berlin, at festivals including Glastonbury, Guilfest, Wychwood, Trowbridge, The Acoustic Festival of Britain, & Heineken Big Tops, as well as a 52 date UK university tour and a number of European festivals.
The Outcast Band Tracks
The Garden Song
The Outcast Band
The Garden Song
The Garden Song
