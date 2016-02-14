The Mountain Firework CompanyFormed 1 January 2003
The Mountain Firework Company
2003-01-01
Love is for Fools
Birdsong
Waterloo Sunset
Performer
Creeping Vine
The Lonesome Losing Blues
Love is A Rose
Poor Girl
Walking in the Air
Lower Me
Tonight
Lamp Down Low
Sad Stories
Not a Day Goes By
Rolling River
Walking In The Air (Cover)
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
Seaford Little Theatre, Brighton, UK
1
Mar
2019
Rye Community Centre, Brighton, UK
2
Mar
2019
The Con Club, Brighton, UK
29
Mar
2019
Green Note, London, UK
17
Apr
2019
Lamb Folk Club, Brighton, UK
