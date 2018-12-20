Pro Arte OrchestraUK orchestra 1955-1970: do not use for anonymous budget compilations. Formed 1955. Disbanded 1970
Pro Arte Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vzzwq.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cf88caa-17db-4c55-9709-176c96d89c71
Pro Arte Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pro Arte Orchestra was a British symphony orchestra founded in 1955.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pro Arte Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Romance (Carol Symphony)
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
Romance (Carol Symphony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vzzxd.jpglink
Romance (Carol Symphony)
Last played on
A Carol Symphony
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
A Carol Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vzzxd.jpglink
A Carol Symphony
Last played on
Take a pair of sparkling eyes (The Gondoliers)
Arthur Sullivan
Take a pair of sparkling eyes (The Gondoliers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Take a pair of sparkling eyes (The Gondoliers)
Last played on
Joyousness
Haydn Wood
Joyousness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vzzxd.jpglink
Joyousness
Last played on
Arnold's 'March' from 'Little Suite'
Pro Arte Orchestra
Arnold's 'March' from 'Little Suite'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vzzxd.jpglink
Arnold's 'March' from 'Little Suite'
Last played on
Hark, the hour of ten is sounding (Trial by Jury)
Arthur Sullivan
Hark, the hour of ten is sounding (Trial by Jury)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Hark, the hour of ten is sounding (Trial by Jury)
Last played on
Sinfonietta, 1stMvt, Allegretto
Leos Janáček
Sinfonietta, 1stMvt, Allegretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Sinfonietta, 1stMvt, Allegretto
Last played on
Smetana: Overture to The Bartered Bride
Bedrich Smetana
Smetana: Overture to The Bartered Bride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
Smetana: Overture to The Bartered Bride
Last played on
When I go out of door (Patience)
Arthur Sullivan
When I go out of door (Patience)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
When I go out of door (Patience)
Singer
Last played on
When all night long (Iolanthe)
Arthur Sullivan
When all night long (Iolanthe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
When all night long (Iolanthe)
Last played on
Savoy Dances (Hornpipe; Cachucha)
Arthur Sullivan
Savoy Dances (Hornpipe; Cachucha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Savoy Dances (Hornpipe; Cachucha)
Conductor
Last played on
Wuthering Heights - Introduction
Bernard Herrmann
Wuthering Heights - Introduction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8b.jpglink
Wuthering Heights - Introduction
Last played on
I am the very Model of a Modern Major General (The Pirates Of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
I am the very Model of a Modern Major General (The Pirates Of Penzance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
I am the very Model of a Modern Major General (The Pirates Of Penzance)
Last played on
Jamaican Rumba
Arthur Benjamin
Jamaican Rumba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrr85.jpglink
Jamaican Rumba
Conductor
Last played on
"Dio! Mi Potevi Scagliar"
Sang-Hyuk Jung, Pro Arte Orchestra of Belgrade
"Dio! Mi Potevi Scagliar"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Dio! Mi Potevi Scagliar"
Performer
Last played on
By the Sleepy Lagoon
Eric Coates
By the Sleepy Lagoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqynk.jpglink
By the Sleepy Lagoon
Last played on
The Soldier's Wife from 'The Crying Game'
Anne Dudley
The Soldier's Wife from 'The Crying Game'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
The Soldier's Wife from 'The Crying Game'
Last played on
A Modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
A Modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
A Modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
Last played on
Joyousness
Haydn Wood
Joyousness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vzzxd.jpglink
Joyousness
Last played on
The Box of Delights
Pro Arte Orchestra
The Box of Delights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vzzxd.jpglink
The Box of Delights
Last played on
The Yeomen of the guard, or The merryman and his maid; Overture
Arthur Sullivan
The Yeomen of the guard, or The merryman and his maid; Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Yeomen of the guard, or The merryman and his maid; Overture
Last played on
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
Arthur Sullivan
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
Lyricist
Last played on
The Pirates of Penzance (Overture)
Arthur Sullivan
The Pirates of Penzance (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Pirates of Penzance (Overture)
Last played on
A modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
William Schwenck Gilbert, Arthur Sullivan, George Baker, Glyndebourne Chorus, Pro Arte Orchestra & Malcolm Sargent
A modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
A modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
Last played on
3rd Mvt, Sinfonietta
Leos Janáček
3rd Mvt, Sinfonietta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
3rd Mvt, Sinfonietta
Conductor
Last played on
The Yeomen of the Guard: I have a song to sing O!
Arthur Sullivan
The Yeomen of the Guard: I have a song to sing O!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Yeomen of the Guard: I have a song to sing O!
Last played on
Sifonietta
Leos Janáček
Sifonietta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Sifonietta
Last played on
Overture to Iolanthe
Arthur Sullivan
Overture to Iolanthe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Overture to Iolanthe
Last played on
Polka; Fugue (Schwanda the Bagpiper)
Jaromír Weinberger
Polka; Fugue (Schwanda the Bagpiper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vzzxd.jpglink
Polka; Fugue (Schwanda the Bagpiper)
Last played on
HMS Pinafore: "When I was a Lad"
Arthur Sullivan
HMS Pinafore: "When I was a Lad"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
HMS Pinafore: "When I was a Lad"
Last played on
When you had left our pirate fold (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
When you had left our pirate fold (The Pirates of Penzance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
When you had left our pirate fold (The Pirates of Penzance)
Last played on
The Makropoulos Case (Overture)
Leos Janáček
The Makropoulos Case (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Makropoulos Case (Overture)
Last played on
Savoy Dances (Hornpipe; Cachucha)
Arthur Sullivan
Savoy Dances (Hornpipe; Cachucha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Savoy Dances (Hornpipe; Cachucha)
Last played on
Iolanthe: Overture
Arthur Sullivan
Iolanthe: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Iolanthe: Overture
Last played on
Tit Willow (The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Tit Willow (The Mikado)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Tit Willow (The Mikado)
Last played on
Three Little Maids
Elsie Morison
Three Little Maids
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vzzxd.jpglink
Three Little Maids
Last played on
Pro Arte Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist