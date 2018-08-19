Christian Garrick
Christian Garrick
Christian Garrick Tracks
Dudley: Resurgam from Poldark
Anne Dudley
Dudley: Resurgam from Poldark
Dudley: Resurgam from Poldark
Orchestra
Last played on
Theme From Poldark
Anne Dudley
Theme From Poldark
Theme From Poldark
Last played on
Working The Quillet
Anne Dudley
Working The Quillet
Working The Quillet
Last played on
Copper and Tin
Anne Dudley
Copper and Tin
Copper and Tin
Last played on
Place Du Brouckere
Christian Garrick
Place Du Brouckere
Place Du Brouckere
Last played on
A Seam of Ironstone
Anne Dudley
A Seam of Ironstone
A Seam of Ironstone
Last played on
Squeezebox Concerto
Sergei Rachmaninov
Squeezebox Concerto
Squeezebox Concerto
Ensemble
Last played on
April Fool
Christian Garrick
April Fool
April Fool
Last played on
Take The A Train
Christian Garrick
Take The A Train
Take The A Train
Last played on
Undecided
Christian Garrick
Undecided
Undecided
Last played on
Resurgam from the Poldark soundtrack
Anne Dudley
Resurgam from the Poldark soundtrack
Resurgam from the Poldark soundtrack
Last played on
Swing 39
John Etheridge
Swing 39
Swing 39
Last played on
Scotlandia
Christian Garrick
Scotlandia
Scotlandia
Last played on
Waltz Lacrimoso
Christian Garrick
Waltz Lacrimoso
Waltz Lacrimoso
Last played on
Here There and Everywhere
Michael Garrick Trio
Here There and Everywhere
Here There and Everywhere
Last played on
Shine
John Etheridge
Shine
Shine
Last played on
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
Christian Garrick
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
Chelsea Bridge
Christian Garrick
Chelsea Bridge
Chelsea Bridge
Last played on
