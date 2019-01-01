Peter Himmelman (born November 23, 1959 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota) is an American singer-songwriter and film and television composer from Minnesota, who formerly played in the Minneapolis indie rock band Sussman Lawrence before pursuing an extensive solo career. Himmelman is also the founder of Big Muse, a company which helps individuals and organizations unlock their creative potential.He is married to Maria Dylan, a lawyer and adopted daughter of Bob Dylan. They have four children.