Stephen BishopAmerican singer-songwriter. Born 14 November 1951
Stephen Bishop
1951-11-14
Stephen Bishop Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Stephen Bishop (born November 14, 1951) is an American singer-songwriter, actor, and guitarist. His biggest hits include "On and On", "It Might Be You" and "Save It for a Rainy Day". He has appeared in and contributed musically to many motion pictures including National Lampoon's Animal House.
Stephen Bishop Tracks
On And On
Little Italy
Save It For A Rainy Day
It Might Be You (Theme From "Tootsie")
Looking For The Right One
It Might Be You
Tootsie
It Might Be You (feat. Dorothy Michaels)
