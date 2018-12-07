Alyth McCormackBorn 1970
Alyth McCormack Biography (Wikipedia)
Alyth McCormack, better known as Alyth (born c. 1970) is a Scottish singer and actress. She was brought up on the Isle of Lewis in the Scottish Outer Hebrides.
A Mhairi Bhoidheach
Alyth McCormack
A Mhairi Bhoidheach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Mhairi Bhoidheach
Last played on
Buachaill On Eirne
Alyth McCormack
Buachaill On Eirne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buachaill On Eirne
Last played on
Breisleach
Alyth McCormack
Breisleach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breisleach
Performer
Last played on
The American Set (Mouth Music): Brochan Lom/Ciamar A Ni Mi An Dannsa Direach/A-null Thar nan Eileanan
Alyth McCormack
The American Set (Mouth Music): Brochan Lom/Ciamar A Ni Mi An Dannsa Direach/A-null Thar nan Eileanan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mar A Tha
Alyth McCormack
Mar A Tha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mar A Tha
Last played on
THE SAW SET - Faca Tu Saor an t-Sabhaidh / Cota Ghearr Sgiobalta
Alyth McCormack
THE SAW SET - Faca Tu Saor an t-Sabhaidh / Cota Ghearr Sgiobalta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE SAW SET - Faca Tu Saor an t-Sabhaidh / Cota Ghearr Sgiobalta
Performer
Last played on
A Fhleasgaigh oig
Alyth McCormack
A Fhleasgaigh oig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Fhleasgaigh oig
Last played on
An T-Iarla Diurach
Alyth McCormack
An T-Iarla Diurach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An T-Iarla Diurach
Performer
Last played on
Chaidh Mo Dhonnchadh Dhan Bheinn
Alyth McCormack
Chaidh Mo Dhonnchadh Dhan Bheinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chaidh Mo Dhonnchadh Dhan Bheinn
Last played on
Luinneag Mhic Leoid
Alyth McCormack
Luinneag Mhic Leoid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luinneag Mhic Leoid
Last played on
Iomair thusa Choinnich Cridhe
Alyth McCormack
Iomair thusa Choinnich Cridhe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Iomair thusa Choinnich Cridhe
Last played on
An t-Iarla Diurach (The Earl Of Jura)
Alyth McCormack
An t-Iarla Diurach (The Earl Of Jura)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An t-Iarla Diurach (The Earl Of Jura)
Last played on
Hi Horo 's Na Horo Eile
Alyth McCormack
Hi Horo 's Na Horo Eile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi Horo 's Na Horo Eile
Last played on
Filoro Mar Dh'Fhag Sin
Alyth McCormack
Filoro Mar Dh'Fhag Sin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Filoro Mar Dh'Fhag Sin
Last played on
Dh'fhag A Gun Chadal Am Dhusgadh Mi
Alyth McCormack
Dh'fhag A Gun Chadal Am Dhusgadh Mi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dh'fhag A Gun Chadal Am Dhusgadh Mi
Last played on
Mhicshiridh (Silent Brother Mix)
Dolphin Boy
Mhicshiridh (Silent Brother Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mhicshiridh (Silent Brother Mix)
Last played on
Eilean Scalpaigh Na Hearadh/Oran Eile Do'n Phrionnsa/San Ort A Bhios Mo Chuimhne
Alyth McCormack
Eilean Scalpaigh Na Hearadh/Oran Eile Do'n Phrionnsa/San Ort A Bhios Mo Chuimhne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CHAIDIL MI RAOIR AIR AN AIRIGH
Alyth McCormack
CHAIDIL MI RAOIR AIR AN AIRIGH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CHAIDIL MI RAOIR AIR AN AIRIGH
Last played on
mhicshiridh (feat. Dolphin Boy)
Alyth McCormack
mhicshiridh (feat. Dolphin Boy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
mhicshiridh (feat. Dolphin Boy)
Last played on
Mo run an diugh mar an de thu (My love today as heretofore)
Trad. arr Jonny Hardie & Brian MacAlpine, Rory Campbell, Brian MacAlpine, Jonny Hardie & Alyth McCormack
Mo run an diugh mar an de thu (My love today as heretofore)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mo run an diugh mar an de thu (My love today as heretofore)
Composer
Last played on
Thig Am Bata
Alyth McCormack
Thig Am Bata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thig Am Bata
Last played on
The Vices Set
Alyth McCormack
The Vices Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Vices Set
Last played on
The American Set (Mouth Music)
Alyth McCormack
The American Set (Mouth Music)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The American Set (Mouth Music)
Last played on
