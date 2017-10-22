Attila the StockbrokerBorn 21 October 1957
Attila the Stockbroker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cf0eb67-e09a-484d-9e8f-f865cf473bcf
Attila the Stockbroker Biography (Wikipedia)
John Baine (born 21 October 1957), better known by his stage name Attila the Stockbroker, is a punk poet, multi instrumentalist musician and songwriter. He performs solo and as the leader of the band Barnstormer 1649, who combine early music and punk. He describes himself as a "sharp tongued, high energy social surrealist poet and songwriter." He has performed over 3,300 concerts, published eight books of poems and an autobiography (which itself has 38 poems in it) and released over forty recordings (albums and singles).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Attila the Stockbroker Tracks
Sort by
Contributory Negligence
Attila the Stockbroker
Contributory Negligence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Albania
Attila the Stockbroker
Albania
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Albania
Last played on
The Night I Slept With Seething Wells!
Attila the Stockbroker
The Night I Slept With Seething Wells!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Commandante Joe
Attila the Stockbroker
Commandante Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Commandante Joe
Last played on
Russians In The D.H.S.S.
Attila the Stockbroker
Russians In The D.H.S.S.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Russians In The D.H.S.S.
Last played on
Cocktails
Attila the Stockbroker
Cocktails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cocktails
Last played on
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
Attila the Stockbroker
The Lab, Northampton, UK
8
Mar
2019
Attila the Stockbroker, Newtown Neurotics
The Dublin Castle, London, UK
31
May
2019
Attila the Stockbroker, Gecko, John Otway, Wonk Unit, Eastfield, John Hegley, pussyliquor, Muddy Summers & the Dirty Field Whores, Fish Brothers, Rebel Control, Efa Supertramp, Dakka Skanks, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Interrobang!? (UK) and naomi bedford and paul simmonds
Church Farm, Coombes Lancing, Brighton, UK
Attila the Stockbroker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist