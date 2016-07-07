Taylor HansonBorn 14 March 1983
Taylor Hanson
1983-03-14
Taylor Hanson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Taylor Hanson (born March 14, 1983) is an American musician best known as a member of the pop rock band Hanson. He was born in Jenks, Oklahoma, a suburb of Tulsa. He sings both lead and back-up vocals, and plays keyboard, percussion (including drums, bongos and the tambourine), guitar, harmonica, and piano. He is also the lead singer of supergroup Tinted Windows.
Taylor Hanson Tracks
