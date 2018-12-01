Francisco Javier Bautista, Jr. (born December 7, 1977), better known by his stage name Frankie J, is a Mexican American singer, songwriter, rapper and former member of the musical group Kumbia Kings.

Born in Mexico, he grew up in San Diego and became a freestyle artist under the stage name Frankie Boy in the late 1990s. He then went on to joined Kumbia Kings before re-embarking on a solo career. Frankie J's solo debut album, What's a Man to Do, was released in 2003, followed by more English and Spanish language albums. He received a Grammy Award nomination for his album Faith, Hope y Amor in 2013 for Best Latin Pop Album.