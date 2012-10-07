Amsterdam Symphony OrchestraSupposedly a faux orchestra name Alfred Scholz created
Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ce4a47c-e4e6-4e02-8e8e-239e4a88b4f6
Tracks
Sort by
The Swan
Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra
The Swan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Swan
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Mystery and sensuality in the Baroque guitar
-
Carl Maria von Weber
-
Strauss I and II
-
Carl Maria von Weber
-
Weber: Der Freischutz
-
Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826)
-
The Romantic Horn
-
Johann Strauss: Waltzes
-
Johann II Strauss: Emperor Waltz - Preview Clip
-
J. Strauss II: By The Beautiful Blue Danube - Preview Clip
Back to artist