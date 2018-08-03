The StepkidsFormed 2009
The Stepkids
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01ssq17.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ce23118-84b7-42d4-85c8-513d3289c210
The Stepkids Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stepkids are an American psychedelic soul band composed of Tim Walsh, Jeff Gitelman, and Dan Edinberg. Their early live performances were characterized by kaleidoscopic projections by experimental video artists David Pond and Jesse Mann, consuming the stage with light for a multi-sensory experience while the band plays.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Stepkids Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Salvation
The Stepkids
Sweet Salvation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kymxg.jpglink
Sweet Salvation
Last played on
Legend In My Own Mind
The Stepkids
Legend In My Own Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssq17.jpglink
Legend In My Own Mind
Last played on
500 Miles High (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2013)
The Stepkids
500 Miles High (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssq17.jpglink
Moving Pictures
The Stepkids
Moving Pictures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dh31y.jpglink
Moving Pictures
Last played on
Moving Pictures (Radio Edit)
The Stepkids
Moving Pictures (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssq17.jpglink
Moving Pictures (Radio Edit)
Last played on
La La
The Stepkids
La La
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssq17.jpglink
La La
Last played on
Shadow On Behalf (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2013)
The Stepkids
Shadow On Behalf (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssq17.jpglink
Moving Pictures (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2013)
The Stepkids
Moving Pictures (6 Music Session, 19 Oct 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssq17.jpglink
The Lottery
The Stepkids
The Lottery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssq17.jpglink
The Lottery
Last played on
Get Lucky
The Stepkids
Get Lucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssq17.jpglink
Get Lucky
Last played on
The Slap
The Stepkids
The Slap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssq17.jpglink
The Slap
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T14:31:52
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
The Stepkids Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist