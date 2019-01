The Stepkids are an American psychedelic soul band composed of Tim Walsh, Jeff Gitelman, and Dan Edinberg. Their early live performances were characterized by kaleidoscopic projections by experimental video artists David Pond and Jesse Mann, consuming the stage with light for a multi-sensory experience while the band plays.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia