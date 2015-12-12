Gil MelléBorn 31 December 1931. Died 28 October 2004
Gil Mellé
1931-12-31
Gil Mellé Biography (Wikipedia)
Gilbert John "Gil" Mellé (31 December 1931 – 28 October 2004) was an American artist, jazz musician and film composer.
The Piedmont Elegy
The Piedmont Elegy
