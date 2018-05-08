Nikita Vladimirovich Alekseev (Ukrainian: Микита Володимирович Алєксєєв, Mykyta Volodymyrovych Alieksieyev, Russian: Никита Владимирович Алексеев, Nikita Vladimirovich Alekseyev; born 18 May 1993), known professionally as simply Alekseev, is a Ukrainian singer and songwriter. He first began his career in 2014 after placing as a semifinalist on season four of The Voice of Ukraine. He subsequently released the single "Pyanoye solntse", which went on to become a number-one hit throughout the CIS and kickstarted his music career. He represented Belarus in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Portugal with his song "Forever".