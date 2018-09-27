Tamás VetőBorn 20 May 1935
Tamás Vető (Budapest, 1935) is a Hungarian-born Danish choral and opera conductor. He trained at the Budapest Conservatoire, then studied in France under Nadia Boulanger. He came to Denmark in 1957. He conducted Wagner's Der Ring des Niebelungen at the National Danish Opera in 1996. From 1996 to 2000 he was chief conductor of the vocal group Ars Nova Copenhagen.
Death is the Last Enemy
Rued Langgaard
Death is the Last Enemy
Death is the Last Enemy
In the morning
Rued Langgaard
In the morning
In the morning
Hymn
Rued Langgaard
Hymn
Hymn
Lokkende Toner, BVN 112
Rued Langgaard
Lokkende Toner, BVN 112
Lokkende Toner, BVN 112
"Behind The Wall Stand The Little Roses" (Rose Garden Songs, No 2)
Rued Langgaard
"Behind The Wall Stand The Little Roses" (Rose Garden Songs, No 2)
"Behind The Wall Stand The Little Roses" (Rose Garden Songs, No 2)
choral music
Rued Langgaard
choral music
choral music
Springtime in Funen
Carl Nielsen
Springtime in Funen
Springtime in Funen
Choir
Rosengardsviser for chorus - no.1
Rued Langgaard
Rosengardsviser for chorus - no.1
Rosengardsviser for chorus - no.1
Conductor
Columbine
Thorkell Sigurbjörnsson
Columbine
Columbine
Orchestra
