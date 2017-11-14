Jun Miyake (Japanese: 三宅 純 Hepburn: Miyake Jun, January 7, 1958, Kyoto) is a Japanese composer. His music (e.g., the songs "Lilies in the Valley" and "The Here and After") was used in the film Pina, nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Documentary Feature in January 2012. He has also been awarded by the German critic’s award - Der Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik as Best Album of the Year for his last 3 albums “Stolen from Strangers”, “Lost Memory Theatre act-1”, and “Lost Memory Theatre act-2”. He is not to be confused by the Jazz saxophone player of the same name active in New York.

Discovered by the Japanese legend Terumasa Hino, Miyake started his career as a Jazz trumpet player; studied at Berklee College of Music from 1976 to 1981. In 1981, he won the prize at the Massachusetts Artist Foundation award for his composition.

After returning to Tokyo, he became an influential artist, as well as a successful composer, who has now released 27 solo albums, as well as working on films, documentaries, dances, advertisement, theatre pieces, and served as a producer for numerous artists (His main instruments include the trumpet, Flugelhorn, Melodica, Piano, Keyboard, Fender Rhodes, and programming).