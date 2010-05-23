Joaquín Nin y CastellanosBorn 29 September 1879. Died 24 October 1949
Joaquín Nin y Castellanos
1879-09-29
Biography (Wikipedia)
Joaquín Nin y Castellanos (29 September 1879, Havana – 24 October 1949, Havana) was a Cuban pianist and composer. Nin was the father of Anaïs Nin, with whom he had an incestuous relationship.
Tracks
Danza Ibérica
Joaquín Nin y Castellanos
Danza Ibérica
Danza Ibérica
Seguida Espanola
Heiki Mätlik, Joaquín Nin & Henry-David Varema
Seguida Espanola
Seguida Espanola
Malagueña
Joaquín Nin y Castellanos
Malagueña
Malagueña
