Caitlin HulcupMezzo-soprano
Caitlin Hulcup
Caitlin Hulcup Tracks
Artaxerxes (Overture)
Thomas Arne
Conductor
When I am Laid in Earth
Henry Purcell
Ah! Belinda
Henry Purcell
Les Nuits D'Ete Op. 7 Nos 1, 2 & 6
Hector Berlioz
Night (based on Fantasia in C minor K475)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Frauenliebe und Leben, Op.42
Robert Schumann
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und -leben, Op 42)
Robert Schumann
Seit ich ihn gesehen (Frauenliebe und -leben, Op 42)
Robert Schumann
Villanelle (Nuits d'été)
Hector Berlioz
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-15T14:06:42
15
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
