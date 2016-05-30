Lara TeeterBorn 1955
Lara Teeter
1955
Lara Teeter Biography (Wikipedia)
Lara Teeter (born 1955) is an American dancer, actor, singer, theatre director and college professor.
Lara Teeter Tracks
I'd rather Charleston
George Gershwin
Fascinatin' rhythm
George Gershwin
There's A Small Hotel
Christine Andreas
There's A Small Hotel
Lara Teeter
