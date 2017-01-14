Bernhard LandauerBorn 20 July 1970
Bernhard Landauer
1970-07-20
Bernhard Landauer Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard Landauer (born 20 July 1970 in Innsbruck) is an Austrian countertenor.
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Hear and Now - Birtwistle’s The Last Supper
Glasgow City Halls
2017-01-14T14:36:27
14
Jan
2017
Proms 2000: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-31T14:36:27
31
Jul
2000
Proms 1998: Prom 19 - Lo Sposalizio - The Wedding of Venice to the Sea
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-31T14:36:27
31
Jul
1998
