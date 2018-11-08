Derek BaileyGuitar. Born 29 January 1930. Died 25 December 2005
Derek Bailey
1930-01-29
Derek Bailey (29 January 1930 – 25 December 2005) was an English avant-garde guitarist and leading figure in the free improvisation movement.
Carminative
Derek Bailey
Carminative
Body & Soul
Derek Bailey
Body & Soul
Georgia On My Mind
Derek Bailey
Georgia On My Mind
My Buddy
Derek Bailey
My Buddy
When Your Lover Has Gone
Derek Bailey
When Your Lover Has Gone
What's New
Derek Bailey
What's New
After 12 Weeks
Derek Bailey
After 12 Weeks
N/JZ/BM
Derek Bailey
N/JZ/BM
Studio 1
Derek Bailey
Studio 1
Performer
N/Jz/Bm (Re-Mix) (feat. Dj Ninj)
Derek Bailey
N/Jz/Bm (Re-Mix) (feat. Dj Ninj)
Featured Artist
The Victoria And Albertville Suite Part II
Anthony Braxton
The Victoria And Albertville Suite Part II
M 5
Derek Bailey
M 5
Concrete (Cement Mix)
Derek Bailey
Concrete (Cement Mix)
I Remember The Early Seventies
Derek Bailey
I Remember The Early Seventies
Bits
Derek Bailey
Bits
5 Weeks Later
Derek Bailey
5 Weeks Later
