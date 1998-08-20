Oleg ProkofievBorn 14 December 1928. Died 20 August 1998
Oleg Prokofiev
1928-12-14
Oleg Prokofiev Biography (Wikipedia)
Oleg Sergeevich Prokofiev (Russian: Оле́г Серге́евич Проко́фьев; 14 December 1928, Paris – 20 August 1998, Alderney) was an artist, sculptor and poet.
