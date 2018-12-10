Paddy McAloon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh2r.jpg
1957-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cd2444e-b661-4b5e-beb4-efc55077de5a
Paddy McAloon Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Joseph "Paddy" McAloon (born 7 June 1957) is an English singer-songwriter and a founder of the band Prefab Sprout.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paddy McAloon Performances & Interviews
Paddy McAloon Tracks
Sort by
I'm 49
Paddy McAloon
I'm 49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh2r.jpglink
I'm 49
Last played on
Orchid 7
Paddy McAloon
Orchid 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh2r.jpglink
Orchid 7
Last played on
I Trawl The Megahertz
Paddy McAloon
I Trawl The Megahertz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh2r.jpglink
I Trawl The Megahertz
Last played on
America
Paddy McAloon
America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh2r.jpglink
America
Last played on
Esprit De Corps
Paddy McAloon
Esprit De Corps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh2r.jpglink
Esprit De Corps
Last played on
Sleeping Rough
Paddy McAloon
Sleeping Rough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh2r.jpglink
Sleeping Rough
Last played on
I Trawl The Megahertz (Excerpt)
Paddy McAloon
I Trawl The Megahertz (Excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh2r.jpglink
I Trawl The Megahertz (Excerpt)
Last played on
Latest Paddy McAloon News
Paddy McAloon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist