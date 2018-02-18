Trent HarmonAmerican Idol. Born 8 October 1990
Trent Harmon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cd12268-83a0-44fc-8702-5c49e0bd32fe
Trent Harmon Biography (Wikipedia)
Trenton William Harmon (born October 8, 1990)[citation needed] is an American country music singer who gained national attention for winning the fifteenth and final season of the original run of American Idol on Fox on April 7, 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trent Harmon Tracks
Sort by
You Got 'Em All
Trent Harmon
You Got 'Em All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got 'Em All
Last played on
There's A Girl
Trent Harmon
There's A Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Girl
Last played on
Back to artist