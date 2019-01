Alexei Fyodorovich Lvov (Russian: Алексей Фёдорович Львов) (June 5, 1799 in Reval–December 28, 1870 in Romainiai (now Kaunas)) was a Russian composer. He composed the imperial Russian national anthem Bozhe, tsarya khrani (also known as God Save the Tsar). He wrote the opera Undine in 1846. He was entombed in the Pažaislis Monastery, Kaunas (Lithuania).

