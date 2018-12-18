Alexei LvovBorn 25 May 1798. Died 16 December 1870
Alexei Lvov
1798-05-25
Alexei Lvov Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexei Fyodorovich Lvov (Russian: Алексей Фёдорович Львов) (June 5, 1799 in Reval–December 28, 1870 in Romainiai (now Kaunas)) was a Russian composer. He composed the imperial Russian national anthem Bozhe, tsarya khrani (also known as God Save the Tsar). He wrote the opera Undine in 1846. He was entombed in the Pažaislis Monastery, Kaunas (Lithuania).
Alexei Lvov Tracks
God Save the Tsar
Alexei Lvov
Before Thy Cross
Alexei Lvov
Before Thy Cross
Before Thy Cross
