3 Hür-El was a Turkish rock band, formed in 1970 by siblings Onur, Haldun and Feridun Hürel. Considered as among Turkey's the most popular Anatolian rock bands, the band performed folk-driven pop and rock music and occasionally also paraphrased classic folk songs with considerable ingenuity. Their lyrics generally featured themes such as peace and freedom.
