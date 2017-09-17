Jimmy RileyReggae vocalist. Born 22 May 1954. Died 23 March 2016
Jimmy Riley
1954-05-22
Martin James Norman Riley (22 May 1947 – 23 March 2016), better known as Jimmy Riley, was a Jamaican singer who in addition to recording solo was also a member of the Sensations and The Uniques and was the father of Tarrus Riley.
Bridge The Gap
Bridge The Gap (Extended Mix)
Majority rule
Love And Devotion
House of Sweets
Tell The Youths The Truth
From The Ghetto
We're Gonna Make It
Love Oh Love
